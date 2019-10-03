Farmers National Bank Holding in Realty Income Reit (O) Lowered by $577,660 as Stock Declined; Fisher Asset Management Position in Republic Svcs (RSG) Lowered as Market Value Rose

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 4,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 77,477 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71 million, down from 81,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.88. About 391,921 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Reit (O) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 45,996 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 54,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Realty Income Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.81. About 786,112 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 5.05M shares to 11.82 million shares, valued at $469.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Murata Mfg Co Ltd Adr (MRAAY) by 6.39 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Waste Management vs. Republic Services – Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Massachusetts Teamsters On Strike At Republic Services Extend Picket Lines To Seattle – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste stocks downgraded by Stifel, seeing recycling headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 24.39 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 0.15% or 703,095 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 107,399 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 9,755 were reported by Leisure Cap. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 0.02% stake. Washington Tru Bancshares holds 81,992 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 2,966 shares. Korea Invest invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 15,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 1.96M shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc has 0.12% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 4,700 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 38,732 shares. 2,958 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Beaumont Financial Partners Limited invested in 0.03% or 3,813 shares. D E Shaw And Com, a New York-based fund reported 25,398 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 51,600 shares.

Farmers National Bank, which manages about $190.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,365 shares to 33,934 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resource holds 0.01% or 401,732 shares in its portfolio. Field & Main National Bank reported 0.02% stake. Finemark Comml Bank And Trust has 4,634 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.06% or 5.65M shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,068 shares. Nordea Investment Management holds 13,933 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 4,712 are owned by Charter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 5,780 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Sun Life Fin reported 8,205 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Landscape Cap Lc reported 8,538 shares stake. Rench Wealth Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 68,236 shares.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Dislike Realty Income’s International Expansion – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Stocks Under $10 Worth the Risk – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy to Pay the Bills – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income Is A Strong ‘Bye’ – Seeking Alpha” published on February 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone: Commercial Business Offers Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.