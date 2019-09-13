Farmers National Bank Has Raised Holding in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM); As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Holder Alkeon Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $692,000

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217.60 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $177.77. About 1.69M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank bought 3,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, up from 30,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $119.22. About 4.42 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Farrell Sees China Committed to Opening Up: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $63; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC – FORM 8.5 (EPT/Rl)- KLEPIERRE SA; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $25.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 125,000 shares to 403,073 shares, valued at $92.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.08 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Auxier Asset invested in 44,228 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp stated it has 83,862 shares or 3.13% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.65M shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested in 0.03% or 7,298 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 1.25% or 53,524 shares. C M Bidwell owns 1,420 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 45,782 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Roundview Ltd Llc holds 11,035 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability accumulated 5,431 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 1.07% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3.11M shares. Bancshares invested in 1.19% or 613,768 shares. Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or invested in 2.56% or 35,708 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Co Delaware holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 215,057 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc accumulated 3,620 shares. Olstein Limited Partnership owns 27,000 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 38,676 were accumulated by Convergence Inv Prns. 26,124 were accumulated by Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Ipswich Investment Management reported 55,572 shares. National Inv Wi reported 2.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Buckingham Mgmt reported 1.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Axa holds 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.14 million shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Keating Inv Counselors holds 6,784 shares. Horrell Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.09% or 1,647 shares. Grandfield Dodd Lc holds 32,908 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Limited Company holds 2,117 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.16% or 5,720 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Nexus Invest Management Incorporated has invested 4.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Family Firm Inc holds 0.26% or 6,459 shares in its portfolio. Motco has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.