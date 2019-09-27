Farmers National Bank Has Lifted Its Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Holding by $620,424; Greenleaf Trust Trimmed Its China Mobile LTD Adr (CHL) Holding by $672,930 as Stock Price Declined

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in China Mobile Ltd Adr (CHL) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 14,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 24,336 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 39,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 612,888 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd

Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 60.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank bought 14,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 39,034 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, up from 24,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 19.10M shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/04/2018 – Comcast Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX, POST SPINOFF; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators have wiretapped the phone lines of Michael Cohen, sources confirm to NBC News; 21/03/2018 – Tom Winter: NBC News: Former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe authorized perjury investigation into Sessions, but sources say Se; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 07/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE TOMORROW: White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro joins @MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CASH CONSIDERATION FOR SKY IMPLIES £22.0B VALUE; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 25/04/2018 – Comcast internet subscriber growth tops video losses

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 6,773 shares to 54,462 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 53,848 shares in its portfolio. Rockshelter Cap Ltd Liability reported 1.89% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Williams Jones Assocs Lc has 1.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ameritas Invest Partners Inc stated it has 219,868 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 0.79% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 26,672 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Limited Liability reported 1.16% stake. Bailard holds 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 14,124 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.51% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tealwood Asset reported 0.92% stake. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.4% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 140,151 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Company has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 65,760 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 554 shares. Moreover, Monetta Fincl Serv Inc has 0.8% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 27,500 shares.