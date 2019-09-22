Farmers National Bank Has Decreased Its Realty Income Reit (O) Stake as Market Value Declined; Kellner Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Suntrust Bks (STI)

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Reit (O) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 45,996 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 54,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Realty Income Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 3.42 million shares traded or 117.90% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 32,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 387,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.34 million, up from 355,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 4.49 million shares traded or 63.35% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY SHR $1.29; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.8% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24% IN CURRENT QUARTER, UP 7 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY AND UP 15 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 21/03/2018 – Civitas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q EPS $1.29; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Investment Banking Income $131M; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24 PCT, UP 15 BASIS POINTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Huntington National Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company invested in 6,041 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside National Bank & Trust holds 0.14% or 6,949 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 3,493 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Piedmont reported 6,591 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 877,296 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). National Asset Management owns 0.13% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 18,703 shares. The Missouri-based Enterprise Fincl Svcs has invested 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Glenmede Co Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 61,220 are held by North Star Invest Management. 87,271 are owned by Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Capital injection allows local distiller to expand premium brand – Triad Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Square wins over more Wall Street analysts – San Francisco Business Times” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Why a flurry of tech job growth in Charlotte could propel changes in incentives, recruiting – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “These banks hold most market share in Mecklenburg County – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $223.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andarko Pete Corp (NYSE:GG) by 402,050 shares to 177,950 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 22.86 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income to buy 454-property portfolio for $1.25B – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Realty Income Is Fishing for Properties While the Fishing Is Good – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Realty Income (O) Raises Monthly Dividend for 103rd Time – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.18% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 174,000 shares. First National Tru accumulated 57,478 shares. Prudential Fincl has 283,110 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Essex Fincl Services Inc holds 0.23% or 11,443 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Adage Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 384,700 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 119,404 are held by Quantbot Tech L P. Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund invested in 0.09% or 6,565 shares. Private Na reported 0.08% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 340 were accumulated by Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Schroder Invest Gp holds 0% or 46,915 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp has 0.57% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Bp Public Ltd Com owns 30,400 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.