Farmers National Bank Has Cut Its Position in Realty Income Reit (O) by $577,660; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Nokota Management LP Boosted Position by $86.19 Million

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 510,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $255.87M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $176.98. About 14.10 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Reit (O) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 45,996 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 54,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Realty Income Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.04. About 1.22M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O)

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 22.90 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Farmers National Bank, which manages about $190.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,365 shares to 33,934 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 625,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $15.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 52,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,339 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.