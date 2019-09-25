Farmers National Bank Decreased Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Position by $540,094; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Upped Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Holding

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 58.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 451,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.94M, up from 767,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $86.29. About 2.74M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 33,499 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, down from 42,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $60.96. About 640,746 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 10/05/2018 – Unilever Nigeria calls shareholder vote over sale of spreads business; 19/03/2018 – Business school: Theranos, leadership at McAfee, Unilever’s HQ; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER HAD AN EXCEPTIONAL LOSS OF INR640M IN 4Q; 15/03/2018 – UK says Unilever headquarters’ decision not connected to Brexit; 15/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Unilever Rtgs Unchanged By New Top Holding Co; 06/05/2018 – Unilever credit initiative aims to drive Africa revenues; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle balks at Unilever restructuring; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS 2018 CONSENSUS LOOKS STRETCHING BUT ACHIEVABLE; 13/04/2018 – INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES (ISS) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST UNILEVER’S REMUNERATION POLICY; 19/04/2018 – Unilever confident shareholders will agree to go Dutch

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. The insider Patel Bhavesh V. bought 7,246 shares worth $498,873.

