Farmers National Bank Decreased Holding in Realty Income Reit (O) by $577,660; Luxor Capital Group LP Holding in Pegasystems (PEGA) Has Decreased by $15.68 Million

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Reit (O) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 45,996 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 54,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Realty Income Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.13. About 1.12M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 220,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.19M, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 232,403 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 06/03/2018 Pega Launches First Al-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Transformation; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 10/04/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces Pega GDPR Accelerator to Help Companies Fast Track Regulatory Readiness; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 223,500 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $28.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 413,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Farmers National Bank, which manages about $190.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,793 shares to 19,320 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13 million for 23.23 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.