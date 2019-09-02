Farmers National Banc (FMNB) to pay $0.10 on Sep 30, 2019; Western Asset Mortgage Capital Has 1.47 Sentiment

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:FMNB) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Farmers National Banc Corp’s current price of $13.50 translates into 0.74% yield. Farmers National Banc Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 17,388 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.37, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 56 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 38 decreased and sold their stock positions in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 20.99 million shares, up from 20.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 23 Increased: 34 New Position: 22.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 31 buys, and 0 insider sales for $111,382 activity. $203 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) shares were bought by Wallace Amber B. Sabat Joseph W bought $1,253 worth of stock. $493 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was bought by MACALI RALPH D on Monday, June 3. Another trade for 34 shares valued at $1,167 was bought by Helmick Kevin J. Another trade for 295 shares valued at $4,162 was made by Moore Terry A on Monday, April 1. $3,746 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was bought by Muransky Edward on Wednesday, May 1.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company has market cap of $371.60 million. The firm offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit; and night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, and brokerage and other services. It has a 11.25 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 496,526 shares traded or 39.36% up from the average. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) has declined 6.87% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WMC News: 05/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 4Q EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMC); 07/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage 1Q EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $0.31 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 05/03/2018 WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PLUS DROP INCOME OF $0.31 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $500.31 million. It primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, and other financial assets. It has a 10.69 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.