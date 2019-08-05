Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB)’s VP/Controller Joseph Sabat Purchased 86 shares of the Company; MSC Industrial Direct Co (MSM) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Sentiment for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 138 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 104 cut down and sold their stakes in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 41.41 million shares, up from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 78 Increased: 97 New Position: 41.

More notable recent Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces 2019 Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire" on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire" published on July 26, 2019

Shareholder Joseph Sabat of Farmers National Banc Corp, bought 86 of the Ohio-based company shares worth $1,253 USD with an average of $14.6 per share. The acquisition of shares was made on August 5, 2019 and this act was unveiled in a report which was filed with the SEC. This report is available for review here. Joseph Sabat now indirectly holds 0 shares. He also directly holds 15357 shares. In total he holds a stake of 0.06%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company has market cap of $394.86 million. The firm offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit; and night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, and brokerage and other services. It has a 11.85 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 32 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $111,480 activity. Muransky Edward also bought $3,754 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) on Friday, March 1. MACALI RALPH D bought $494 worth of stock. The insider Wallace Amber B bought 14 shares worth $207. 295 shares were bought by Moore Terry A, worth $4,162. Helmick Kevin J had bought 36 shares worth $493 on Monday, June 3. Sabat Joseph W bought $1,255 worth of stock or 85 shares. 68 shares were bought by Strollo Gregg, worth $1,001.

Analysts await Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 10.34% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FMNB’s profit will be $8.89 million for 11.11 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Farmers National Banc Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold Farmers National Banc Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 1.50% more from 10.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.05% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Huntington Bancorporation reported 29,417 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) or 490,636 shares. 7,700 are owned by Bessemer Inc. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). 51,897 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co reported 293,938 shares. Ent Services accumulated 700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 742 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advsr reported 40,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Northern Trust invested in 274,138 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 28,048 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $68.08. About 567,437 shares traded or 23.57% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and activities products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The companyÂ’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It has a 12.87 P/E ratio. It offers approximately 1,000,000 stock-keeping units through its master catalogs; weekly, monthly, and quarterly specialty and promotional catalogs; brochures; and the Internet, such as its Websites comprising mscdirect.com and use-enco.com.

Qv Investors Inc. holds 5.07% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for 430,381 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Llc owns 810,606 shares or 4.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New South Capital Management Inc has 4.24% invested in the company for 1.77 million shares. The Colorado-based Paradice Investment Management Llc has invested 3.7% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 2.26 million shares.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.00 million for 13.62 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Will MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:MSM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance" on July 09, 2019