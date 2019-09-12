Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) and First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) are two firms in the Regional – Midwest Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc Corp. 14 3.81 N/A 1.19 12.32 First Savings Financial Group Inc. 58 2.03 N/A 5.18 11.69

In table 1 we can see Farmers National Banc Corp. and First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Savings Financial Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Farmers National Banc Corp. is currently more expensive than First Savings Financial Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) and First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc Corp. 0.00% 12.9% 1.4% First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.35 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Farmers National Banc Corp. and First Savings Financial Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Farmers National Banc Corp. is $16, with potential upside of 11.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.3% of Farmers National Banc Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.5% of First Savings Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Farmers National Banc Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7% of First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmers National Banc Corp. 0.07% -0.95% 0.9% 12.04% -7.82% 14.68% First Savings Financial Group Inc. 1.51% 1.59% 7.64% 18.45% -17.25% 16.58%

For the past year Farmers National Banc Corp. was less bullish than First Savings Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Farmers National Banc Corp. beats First Savings Financial Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.