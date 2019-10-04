Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

This is a contrast between Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc Corp. 14 0.63 25.16M 1.19 12.32 Amerant Bancorp Inc. 19 0.00 31.42M 1.16 15.83

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Farmers National Banc Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Amerant Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Farmers National Banc Corp. and Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc Corp. 178,060,863.41% 12.9% 1.4% Amerant Bancorp Inc. 169,654,427.65% 6.7% 0.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Farmers National Banc Corp. and Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Amerant Bancorp Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Farmers National Banc Corp. has an average price target of $16, and a 11.58% upside potential. Competitively Amerant Bancorp Inc. has an average price target of $19, with potential downside of -3.41%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Farmers National Banc Corp. is looking more favorable than Amerant Bancorp Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.3% of Farmers National Banc Corp. shares and 24.4% of Amerant Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of Farmers National Banc Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 68.66% of Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmers National Banc Corp. 0.07% -0.95% 0.9% 12.04% -7.82% 14.68% Amerant Bancorp Inc. 2.45% -15.84% 2.4% 31.38% 0% 41.28%

For the past year Farmers National Banc Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Farmers National Banc Corp. beats on 9 of the 14 factors Amerant Bancorp Inc.