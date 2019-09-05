Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB)’s director Ralph Macali Purchased 37 Shares; Ensemble Capital Management Has Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Stake By $714,440

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 1.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 13,480 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 737,328 shares with $39.60 million value, down from 750,808 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $179.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 1.40M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M

In a report which was filled with the SEC, it was reported that the director of Farmers National Banc Corp Ralph Macali, an insider in spotlight, made a stock market trade for 37 shares of the Ohio-based company, worth approx. $499 USD using an average stock price per share of $13.5 USD. This is not his first insider trade, in the last 30 days, he bought another 34 shares worth $495 USD. Ralph Macali owns around 0.28% of Farmers National Banc Corp’s market cap or 78,128 shares.

Analysts await Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 10.34% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FMNB’s profit will be $8.85M for 10.56 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Farmers National Banc Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 2,047 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company has market cap of $373.92 million. The firm offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit; and night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, and brokerage and other services. It has a 11.26 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold Farmers National Banc Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 1.50% more from 10.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 490,636 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 4,082 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Lc holds 0% or 11,893 shares. Martingale Asset Lp owns 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 30,125 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc owns 10,780 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc has 62,751 shares. Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 16,159 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp owns 300,429 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Blackrock Incorporated reported 1.40M shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). 36,659 are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 31 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $111,382 activity. Helmick Kevin J bought 34 shares worth $494. Sabat Joseph W bought $1,247 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) on Monday, June 3. The insider MACALI RALPH D bought 34 shares worth $494. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider Muransky Edward bought $3,746. On Monday, April 1 the insider Wallace Amber B bought $198. Moore Terry A bought $4,165 worth of stock or 304 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 5.37% above currents $53.96 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 15. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Reduce” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 11. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $52 target in Friday, March 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5900 target in Tuesday, May 21 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt on Friday, March 15.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 3,235 shares to 35,009 valued at $41.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) stake by 29,960 shares and now owns 412,053 shares. Booking Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii owns 24,269 shares. 14,828 are held by Tru Department Mb State Bank N A. Moreover, Barclays Public Lc has 0.26% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6.92 million shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt invested in 0.66% or 432,362 shares. Conning reported 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Capital Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 57,288 shares. One Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Wealthquest has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Snow Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 1.62% or 477,577 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Networks stated it has 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lifeplan Gp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Jupiter Asset Management has 0.29% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 164,611 shares. Aimz Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 19,001 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wharton Business Group Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 58,066 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.74 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.