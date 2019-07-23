Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Stock Value Rose While Banc Funds Co Has Decreased Position by $1.04 Million; Paragon Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Umb Finl (UMBF)

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,734 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 19,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 98,275 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 14.31% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 14/05/2018 – UMB Financial Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Average Total Assets for 1Q Were $20.7 Billion; 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End Funds; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF); 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9 MLN VS $134.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in UMB Financial

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) by 43.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 80,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 104,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 185,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Farmers National Banc Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 22,794 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 6.13% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 49,300 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $27.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Western Financial Inc. by 74,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 39 buys, and 0 sales for $124,555 activity. $3,754 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was bought by Muransky Edward. The insider Strollo Gregg bought 77 shares worth $999. $198 worth of stock was bought by Wallace Amber B on Monday, April 1. On Friday, March 1 the insider Sabat Joseph W bought $1,001. 295 shares were bought by Moore Terry A, worth $4,162. Helmick Kevin J bought 2,861 shares worth $37,021.

More notable recent Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Farmers National Banc (FMNB) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Farmers National Banc (FMNB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) At US$13.91? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces Completion of Merger with Monitor Bancorp, Inc. – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 05/21/2019: QFIN,SPGI,FMNB – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold FMNB shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 1.50% more from 10.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 58,797 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 39,037 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0% or 36,659 shares. Franklin Res reported 0% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). 34,246 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 700 shares. Moreover, Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 30,709 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,663 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 118 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated stated it has 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Johnson Inv Counsel holds 79,670 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stifel Corporation holds 0% or 33,043 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 35,568 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp holds 68,307 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,151 shares to 125,997 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,177 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UMB sets up new specialty corporate trust office in Salt Lake City – Kansas City Business Journal” on May 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UMB Financial Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of August 18th Options Trading For UMB Financial (UMBF) – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2017. More interesting news about UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) CEO Mariner Kemper on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Envestnet Inc (ENV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $305,546 activity. GRAVES GREG M also bought $995 worth of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) on Monday, June 3.