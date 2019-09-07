Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Share Value Rose While Banc Funds Co Has Cut Stake by $1.04 Million; Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $403,656

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 6,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 81,784 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 87,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 4.36M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) by 43.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 80,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% . The hedge fund held 104,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 185,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Farmers National Banc Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 11,357 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold FMNB shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 1.50% more from 10.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 29,417 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 20,400 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon owns 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 117,814 shares. 26,177 were reported by Zpr Invest Management. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 49,905 shares. Stifel Fin Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 118 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 79,670 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1,300 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Legal General Group Public Limited Liability invested in 0% or 4,082 shares. Maltese Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 730,800 shares. Blackrock reported 1.40 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 60,076 shares.

Analysts await Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 10.34% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FMNB’s profit will be $8.85 million for 10.54 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Farmers National Banc Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Bank (PBNK) by 34,750 shares to 295,782 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bay Banks Of Virginia Inc. (BAYK) by 268,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Heritage Financial Inc..

Since March 25, 2019, it had 36 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $120,494 activity. Shares for $1,002 were bought by Sabat Joseph W on Monday, April 1. On Monday, June 3 Muransky Edward bought $3,754 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) or 274 shares. Another trade for 37 shares valued at $499 was bought by Helmick Kevin J. Another trade for 14 shares valued at $203 was made by Wallace Amber B on Wednesday, May 1. MACALI RALPH D bought $499 worth of stock or 37 shares.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 13.41 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

