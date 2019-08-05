Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) director Edward Muransky, Purchased $3744 in Stock; Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Sellers Increased By 1.44% Their Shorts

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) had an increase of 1.44% in short interest. DPLO’s SI was 8.96M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.44% from 8.83 million shares previously. With 807,100 avg volume, 11 days are for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)’s short sellers to cover DPLO’s short positions. The SI to Diplomat Pharmacy Inc’s float is 15.77%. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.27. About 335,170 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 10/04/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Diplomat to Participate in 43rd Annual Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diplomat Pharmacy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPLO); 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy’s Jeff Park Resigns Voluntarily as Interim CEO; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – REITERATE 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Backs 2018 Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 97c; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC DPLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.92, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Financial Chief Atul Kavthekar to Temporarily Assume Added CEO Responsibilities

Among 6 analysts covering Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Diplomat Pharmacy had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. Credit Suisse maintained Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) on Tuesday, April 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25. The stock of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, March 18. The stock of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.33 million shares or 8.65% less from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,396 are held by Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 159,950 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.01% or 766,106 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 18,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 128,520 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 155,600 shares. Raymond James Fin Services has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 11,718 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 87,315 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 138,372 shares. Moreover, S&T Natl Bank Pa has 0.72% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 551,620 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) or 4,672 shares. Tekla Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 214,845 shares in its portfolio.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $398.15 million. The firm stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

A calculated and judicious move was made by the director of Farmers National Banc Corp, Mr. Edward Muransky, on August 5, 2019, when he acquired 257 shares, amounting to $3,744 U.S Dollars, estimated based on $14.6 per share. The dated August 5, 2019 transaction’s document which was filed with the D.C. based-SEC is on hand here. The regulatory filing shows that Edward Muransky now has in hand around 0.09% of the Ohio-based company’s market cap

Since March 1, 2019, it had 32 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $111,480 activity. Another trade for 35 shares valued at $494 was bought by Helmick Kevin J. 91 Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) shares with value of $1,247 were bought by Sabat Joseph W. Strollo Gregg bought $1,001 worth of stock or 68 shares. Muransky Edward bought $3,746 worth of stock or 258 shares. The insider Wallace Amber B bought 14 shares worth $206. Moore Terry A had bought 282 shares worth $4,162 on Monday, July 1. $500 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) shares were bought by MACALI RALPH D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold Farmers National Banc Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 1.50% more from 10.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Limited Liability invested in 67,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 26,177 are held by Zpr Management. 4,082 were accumulated by Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Corp. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 1,300 shares. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc owns 29,224 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 62,751 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 432,656 shares. Walthausen Com Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 54,280 shares. Bessemer stated it has 7,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 123,657 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers has 273,298 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Inc has 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 58,797 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co invested in 34,246 shares.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company has market cap of $394.86 million. The firm offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit; and night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, and brokerage and other services. It has a 11.85 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities.

Analysts await Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 10.34% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FMNB’s profit will be $8.89M for 11.11 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Farmers National Banc Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 28,048 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.