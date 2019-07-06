Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) and United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) and United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc Corp. 14 4.02 N/A 1.19 12.27 United Bancorp Inc. 11 2.94 N/A 0.79 14.34

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. United Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc Corp. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Farmers National Banc Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc Corp. 0.00% 12.9% 1.4% United Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.78 beta means Farmers National Banc Corp.’s volatility is 22.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, United Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.16 which is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Farmers National Banc Corp. and United Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 United Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Farmers National Banc Corp. has an average target price of $16, and a 7.74% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.4% of Farmers National Banc Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.8% of United Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.9% of Farmers National Banc Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of United Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmers National Banc Corp. -0.75% 3.78% 3.12% 7.94% -6.13% 14.21% United Bancorp Inc. 0.08% 6.67% 4.89% -12.08% -8.84% -0.89%

For the past year Farmers National Banc Corp. had bullish trend while United Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Farmers National Banc Corp. beats on 9 of the 10 factors United Bancorp Inc.