Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Farmers National Banc Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Farmers National Banc Corp. has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Farmers National Banc Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc Corp. 0.00% 12.90% 1.40% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Farmers National Banc Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc Corp. N/A 14 12.32 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Farmers National Banc Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Farmers National Banc Corp. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Farmers National Banc Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.17 1.40 2.66

$16 is the consensus price target of Farmers National Banc Corp., with a potential upside of 16.28%. The rivals have a potential upside of 4.73%. Based on the data shown earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that Farmers National Banc Corp.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Farmers National Banc Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmers National Banc Corp. 0.07% -0.95% 0.9% 12.04% -7.82% 14.68% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year Farmers National Banc Corp. has stronger performance than Farmers National Banc Corp.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Farmers National Banc Corp. has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Farmers National Banc Corp.’s rivals have beta of 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Farmers National Banc Corp.’s peers beat Farmers National Banc Corp.