Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO)’s Financial Results Comparing With KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Since Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) are part of the Regional – Midwest Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 26 0.00 9.90M 1.61 17.80 KeyCorp 17 2.16 997.97M 1.67 10.99

Table 1 highlights Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and KeyCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. KeyCorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 38,461,538.46% 9% 1.3% KeyCorp 5,829,264,018.69% 12.8% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.22. KeyCorp’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and KeyCorp Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KeyCorp 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, KeyCorp’s consensus target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 9.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and KeyCorp are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 82.9% respectively. About 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of KeyCorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.85% 1.56% -9.11% -7.58% -35.9% -25.59% KeyCorp -0.38% 2.97% 5.88% 10.4% -13.14% 24.29%

For the past year Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has -25.59% weaker performance while KeyCorp has 24.29% stronger performance.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. In addition, KeyCorp provides personal, securities lending, and custody services; access to mutual funds; treasury, investment and international banking, and investment management services; public retirement plans, and foundations and endowments plans; and financial services consisting of community development financing, securities underwriting, and brokerage, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,217 retail banking branches and 1,593 automated teller machines, as well as a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.