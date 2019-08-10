Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

We are contrasting Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|30
|4.80
|N/A
|1.61
|17.80
|First Foundation Inc.
|14
|3.21
|N/A
|1.17
|12.85
Demonstrates Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Foundation Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. First Foundation Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|9%
|1.3%
|First Foundation Inc.
|0.00%
|7.9%
|0.7%
Risk and Volatility
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.22 and its 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Foundation Inc.’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Foundation Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|First Foundation Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, First Foundation Inc.’s potential upside is 26.23% and its consensus target price is $18.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 17.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.3% of First Foundation Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of First Foundation Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.85%
|1.56%
|-9.11%
|-7.58%
|-35.9%
|-25.59%
|First Foundation Inc.
|2.66%
|9.78%
|5.03%
|4.74%
|-9.23%
|16.95%
For the past year Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while First Foundation Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors First Foundation Inc.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.
