Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

We are contrasting Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 30 4.80 N/A 1.61 17.80 First Foundation Inc. 14 3.21 N/A 1.17 12.85

Demonstrates Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Foundation Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. First Foundation Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.3% First Foundation Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.22 and its 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Foundation Inc.’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Foundation Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Foundation Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, First Foundation Inc.’s potential upside is 26.23% and its consensus target price is $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.3% of First Foundation Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of First Foundation Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.85% 1.56% -9.11% -7.58% -35.9% -25.59% First Foundation Inc. 2.66% 9.78% 5.03% 4.74% -9.23% 16.95%

For the past year Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while First Foundation Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors First Foundation Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.