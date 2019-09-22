Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) EPS Estimated At $0.39; EQUITABLE GROUP ORDINARY SHARES CAN (EQGPF) SI Decreased By 3.5%

Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report $0.39 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. FMAO’s profit would be $4.33M giving it 16.83 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 22,587 shares traded or 41.07% up from the average. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) has declined 35.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FMAO News: 09/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: Improving Broadband Access for Missouri’s Farmers and Ranchers is Focus of Bipartisan McCaskill Push; 13/03/2018 – Sen Environ Min: Barrasso Releases Draft Legislation to Protect Farmers & Ranchers from Federal Overregulation; 17/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall, Inhofe Introduce Bills to Strengthen Next Generation of Farmers & Ranchers; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp: Progress on Year-Round E15 Could Help ND Farmers and Biofuel Producers, but Improper Refinery Waivers; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Helps Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Help Farmers and Ranchers in Crisis; 17/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe, Udall Introduce Bills to Strengthen Next Generation of Farmers and Ranchers; 14/03/2018 – EPA: Administrator Pruitt Addresses Over 300 Farmers and State Agriculture Leaders from Across the Country; 19/04/2018 – DJ Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMAO); 04/05/2018 – U.S. Trade Group Asks China Not to Target U.S. Farmers and Agricultural Products: Document; 18/05/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Declares Second-Quarter Cash Dividend of $23 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $291.54 million. The firm offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It has a 16.23 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $26,665 activity. $16,563 worth of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) shares were bought by Latta Marcia Sloan. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $10,102 was made by Eller Lars B on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.88 million shares or 16.37% more from 1.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Services Gru Inc accumulated 0% or 7,180 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 30,120 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny has invested 0% of its portfolio in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 139 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). State Street owns 161,917 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 846 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1,459 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital has invested 0% in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). Ameritas Incorporated accumulated 778 shares or 0% of the stock. 165,100 are owned by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 9,600 shares. 6,411 were reported by Group. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO).