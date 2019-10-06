Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) EPS Estimated At $0.39; 1 Analysts Bullish Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Among 3 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Chesapeake Energy has $2.7500 highest and $1.6 lowest target. $2.20’s average target is 61.76% above currents $1.36 stock price. Chesapeake Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 28. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, October 4. See Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) latest ratings:

Since August 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $26,665 activity. 400 shares were bought by Eller Lars B, worth $10,102. Latta Marcia Sloan had bought 662 shares worth $16,563 on Friday, August 30.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $284.21 million. The firm offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It has a 15.83 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 2 investors sold Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.88 million shares or 16.37% more from 1.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). State Bank Of America Corp De owns 6,960 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 1,459 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc holds 38,476 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 41,089 shares. 8,612 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated. 8,294 were reported by Trust Comm Of Toledo Na Oh. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 36 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru Incorporated accumulated 7,180 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 778 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 36,200 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 9,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. 15,523 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Morgan Stanley owns 9,862 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

