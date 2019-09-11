Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) and United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 29 4.97 N/A 1.61 17.80 United Bancorp Inc. 11 2.90 N/A 0.86 13.17

Demonstrates Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and United Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. United Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and United Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.3% United Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.22. United Bancorp Inc. has a 0.13 beta and it is 87.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and United Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 11.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.3% of United Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.85% 1.56% -9.11% -7.58% -35.9% -25.59% United Bancorp Inc. -1.74% 0.18% -0.83% -0.53% -14.45% -1.22%

For the past year Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. was more bearish than United Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors United Bancorp Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.