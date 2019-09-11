Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) and United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|29
|4.97
|N/A
|1.61
|17.80
|United Bancorp Inc.
|11
|2.90
|N/A
|0.86
|13.17
Demonstrates Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and United Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. United Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and United Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|9%
|1.3%
|United Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|9.3%
|0.8%
Risk and Volatility
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.22. United Bancorp Inc. has a 0.13 beta and it is 87.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and United Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 11.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.3% of United Bancorp Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.85%
|1.56%
|-9.11%
|-7.58%
|-35.9%
|-25.59%
|United Bancorp Inc.
|-1.74%
|0.18%
|-0.83%
|-0.53%
|-14.45%
|-1.22%
For the past year Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. was more bearish than United Bancorp Inc.
Summary
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors United Bancorp Inc.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.
