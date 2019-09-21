Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.00% 1.30% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. N/A 28 17.80 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 1.27 2.72

The potential upside of the peers is 6.91%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.85% 1.56% -9.11% -7.58% -35.9% -25.59% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has -25.59% weaker performance while Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s peers have 13.23% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.22 shows that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s rivals are 18.24% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.