Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
17.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|9.00%
|1.30%
|Industry Average
|27.12%
|10.05%
|1.12%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|28
|17.80
|Industry Average
|305.24M
|1.13B
|14.97
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.40
|1.27
|2.72
The potential upside of the peers is 6.91%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.85%
|1.56%
|-9.11%
|-7.58%
|-35.9%
|-25.59%
|Industry Average
|1.71%
|2.78%
|4.07%
|7.89%
|5.97%
|13.23%
For the past year Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has -25.59% weaker performance while Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s peers have 13.23% stronger performance.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.22 shows that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s rivals are 18.24% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.
Dividends
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.
