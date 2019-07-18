Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|30
|5.92
|N/A
|1.50
|20.92
|First Midwest Bancorp Inc.
|21
|3.45
|N/A
|1.54
|13.03
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. First Midwest Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than First Midwest Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|9%
|1.2%
|First Midwest Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|8.4%
|1.1%
Volatility and Risk
A 0.2 beta means Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 80.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.7% and 83.2%. About 2.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|1.1%
|2.62%
|3.1%
|-23.68%
|-25.34%
|-18.71%
|First Midwest Bancorp Inc.
|-4.15%
|-4.51%
|-11.14%
|-13.29%
|-19.79%
|1.46%
For the past year Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while First Midwest Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. beats First Midwest Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.