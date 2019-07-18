Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 30 5.92 N/A 1.50 20.92 First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 21 3.45 N/A 1.54 13.03

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. First Midwest Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than First Midwest Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.2% First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.2 beta means Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 80.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.7% and 83.2%. About 2.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 1.1% 2.62% 3.1% -23.68% -25.34% -18.71% First Midwest Bancorp Inc. -4.15% -4.51% -11.14% -13.29% -19.79% 1.46%

For the past year Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while First Midwest Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. beats First Midwest Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.