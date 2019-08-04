Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Comparing side by side

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|30
|4.78
|N/A
|1.61
|17.80
|First Financial Bancorp.
|25
|4.07
|N/A
|2.07
|12.30
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Financial Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than First Financial Bancorp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|9%
|1.3%
|First Financial Bancorp.
|0.00%
|8.4%
|1.2%
Risk & Volatility
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.22. First Financial Bancorp.’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.23 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Financial Bancorp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|First Financial Bancorp.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Competitively First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus target price of $29.5, with potential upside of 22.66%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 17.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. shares and 77% of First Financial Bancorp. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, First Financial Bancorp. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.85%
|1.56%
|-9.11%
|-7.58%
|-35.9%
|-25.59%
|First Financial Bancorp.
|1.31%
|4.9%
|2.95%
|-2.67%
|-15.87%
|7.46%
For the past year Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has -25.59% weaker performance while First Financial Bancorp. has 7.46% stronger performance.
Summary
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. beats First Financial Bancorp. on 7 of the 10 factors.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.
