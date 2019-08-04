Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Comparing side by side

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 30 4.78 N/A 1.61 17.80 First Financial Bancorp. 25 4.07 N/A 2.07 12.30

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Financial Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than First Financial Bancorp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.3% First Financial Bancorp. 0.00% 8.4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.22. First Financial Bancorp.’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.23 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and First Financial Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus target price of $29.5, with potential upside of 22.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.3% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. shares and 77% of First Financial Bancorp. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, First Financial Bancorp. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.85% 1.56% -9.11% -7.58% -35.9% -25.59% First Financial Bancorp. 1.31% 4.9% 2.95% -2.67% -15.87% 7.46%

For the past year Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has -25.59% weaker performance while First Financial Bancorp. has 7.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. beats First Financial Bancorp. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.