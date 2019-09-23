Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Cut By $1.55 Million Its Biogen (BIIB) Position; Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Raised By $77.00 Million Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Position

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 70% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp acquired 1.75 million shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Matrix Capital Management Company Lp holds 4.25M shares with $190.87 million value, up from 2.50 million last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $47.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 11.65M shares traded or 35.94% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 44.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 6,658 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 8,186 shares with $1.91 million value, down from 14,844 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $44.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81 million shares traded or 166.55% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Asset Mgmt holds 10,283 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.22% or 82,200 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management reported 61 shares. Hikari Pwr, Japan-based fund reported 4,630 shares. Finemark Retail Bank And accumulated 8,458 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Mackay Shields holds 0.2% or 656,946 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 38,549 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv owns 17,782 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.15% or 261,038 shares. Parsec Mgmt holds 0.03% or 11,313 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.52M shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Leuthold Ltd Liability reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fuller Thaler Asset Management owns 22,866 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials has $5800 highest and $3400 lowest target. $51.71’s average target is 1.47% above currents $50.96 stock price. Applied Materials had 13 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, August 19 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Needham. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Thursday, September 19 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 7.24 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ima Wealth has 10,915 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 0.64% or 213,000 shares. Sarissa Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 18.75% or 643,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co has 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 1,083 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs invested in 21,613 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Nomura Inc holds 57,394 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management invested in 0.04% or 6,566 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 5,285 shares. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 375,486 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Lau Associates Limited Company has 0.57% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Among 8 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Biogen Inc has $300 highest and $19800 lowest target. $253.13’s average target is 6.01% above currents $238.79 stock price. Biogen Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $236 target. H.C. Wainwright maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Monday, March 25. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $300 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 28.

