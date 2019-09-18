Farmers & Merchants Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Home Depot (HD); Insperity Com (NSP) Shareholder First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Cut Holding as Market Value Declined

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NSP) by 36.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 2,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 5,203 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567,000, down from 8,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Insperity Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $100.63. About 324,544 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 5,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 38,957 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10M, up from 33,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $230.21. About 3.60M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Mgmt Il has 4.87% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 182,466 shares. Moreover, Patten Grp Inc has 0.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). South Texas Money Mgmt has invested 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.57% or 10.10 million shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 1.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability holds 0.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 257,070 shares. Td Asset Management reported 1.83 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Fdx has 29,208 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 217,685 were reported by Prio Wealth Partnership. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 1.65% or 236,273 shares. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,701 shares. 19,575 were reported by Davy Asset Limited. Df Dent And Co owns 2,684 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation holds 0.4% or 12,738 shares. Benin Management Corp reported 2,591 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,512 shares to 66,242 shares, valued at $16.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Intermediate Govt/Credit Bond Etf (GVI) by 31,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,029 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.86 per share. NSP’s profit will be $36.66M for 28.27 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.99% EPS growth.