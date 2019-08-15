Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Lowered Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Healthcor Management LP Trimmed Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 2.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 2,061 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 67,754 shares with $16.75 million value, down from 69,815 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $230.48B valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $243.2. About 3.42M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F

Healthcor Management Lp decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 87.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Healthcor Management Lp sold 1.05M shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Healthcor Management Lp holds 146,810 shares with $19.14 million value, down from 1.20 million last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $42.03B valuation. The stock decreased 3.62% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $123.27. About 2.02 million shares traded or 24.25% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hrt Ltd Liability reported 3,515 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.17M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,911 shares. Argent Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Kwmg Lc reported 25 shares stake. Mariner Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Brinker Inc has 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Rock Springs Capital Mngmt Lp has 2.29% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Longview Prtnrs (Guernsey) Ltd holds 5.96% or 8.67 million shares. Steinberg Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 47,957 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Endurant Management Ltd Partnership reported 3.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $145 lowest target. $157.67’s average target is 27.91% above currents $123.27 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why HCA Healthcare Stock Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “HCA donates $1 million, launches program with local university – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Holdings EPS misses by $0.26, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Healthcor Management Lp increased Allergan Plc stake by 551,550 shares to 617,760 valued at $90.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Polarityte Inc stake by 155,420 shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity. 250 shares were bought by Elcan Patricia F, worth $31,024.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 11.57% above currents $243.2 stock price. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 4,258 shares. Maryland Mngmt reported 100,737 shares stake. Samlyn Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 292,034 shares. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 3,085 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 9,625 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 29,496 shares stake. Cleararc Inc invested in 14,753 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 965 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Prudential Financial invested 0.75% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP holds 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,350 shares. Blair William & Il holds 315,933 shares. Legacy Capital Prns has invested 1.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,665 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest invested in 0.61% or 474,683 shares. 312,421 were reported by Ing Groep Nv.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.13 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “UnitedHealth Group Board Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Shareholders – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Looks Poised To Report Strong Q2 Results – Forbes” with publication date: July 17, 2019.