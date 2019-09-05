Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Increased Its General Mills (GIS) Position; Goldman Sachs Group Has Upped Crescent Pt Energy (CPG) Stake By $1.65 Million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) stake by 57.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 549,380 shares as Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG)’s stock declined 9.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1.51 million shares with $4.88M value, up from 957,282 last quarter. Crescent Pt Energy Corp now has $1.94B valuation. The stock increased 5.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 3.63 million shares traded or 55.43% up from the average. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – CO’S 2018 GUIDANCE AND FIVE-YEAR PLAN ARE ON TRACK TO GROW PRODUCTION ON A PER SHARE BASIS WITHIN CASH FLOW; 03/05/2018 – Cation Capital Calls on Crescent Point Shareholders to Join the Momentum for Change: Following Another Disappointing Quarter, Shareholders Should Revoke Any White Proxy Now; 19/04/2018 – Crescent Point Holders Told by ISS to Vote Half of Cation Slate; 10/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS “URGES” CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE THEIR BLUE PROXY OR BLUE VIF IN FAVOUR OF 4 OF CATION’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point names Craig Bryksa as interim CEO; 25/04/2018 – Cation Capital Urges Crescent Point Shareholders to Vote for Decisive Change: Vote for ALL FOUR of Cation’s Highly Qualified; 09/04/2018 – Cation Capital Releases Letter to the Board of Directors of Crescent Point Energy and Announces Intention to Nominate Four; 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT W/ISS REPORT; 10/04/2018 – Cation Capital Files Proxy Circular and Releases Letter to Crescent Point Energy Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at Risk

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased General Mills Inc. (GIS) stake by 21.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc acquired 25,852 shares as General Mills Inc. (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 148,827 shares with $7.70 million value, up from 122,975 last quarter. General Mills Inc. now has $32.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 3.76M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 8,617 shares to 165,573 valued at $15.08 million in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.11% or 49,712 shares. Rhode Island-based Washington Tru Company has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 0.03% or 74,345 shares. Cambridge Trust owns 26,146 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Azimuth Capital Management Ltd has 7,954 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 7,854 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Keating Counselors Inc holds 1.79% or 76,349 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.14% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 14,501 shares. Moreover, Monetary Gp Incorporated has 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,015 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 82 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 76,809 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Lp holds 0.03% or 19,216 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management reported 17,238 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -3.02% below currents $54.31 stock price. General Mills had 21 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $53 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. UBS maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. UBS has “Hold” rating and $48 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 14. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $54 target. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $52 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Call) (NYSE:TMO) stake by 3,400 shares to 15,000 valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1.

