Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Increased Its Holding in Yum! Brands (YUM) by $496,485; Falcon Point Capital Trimmed Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holding by $332,994

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 70.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 7,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $110.76. About 203,916 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 7,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 140,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 398,489 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE; 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $440.2 MILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF $54.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $103.5 MILLION

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity. Another trade for 19,436 shares valued at $1.83 million was made by Gibbs David W on Friday, February 8. Shares for $249,888 were bought by Domier Tanya L. Creed Greg sold $1.32M worth of stock.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 20,682 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $68.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,844 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 46,653 shares to 352,483 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 29,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE).

