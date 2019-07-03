Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Upped American Elec Pwr (AEP) Holding by $334,241; Dover (DOV) Shareholder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 4,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,431 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 79,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 1.74 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.39. About 636,390 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $224.94M for 16.68 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Kosinski Anthony K sold $196,713 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 2,184 shares. Shares for $641,609 were sold by Cabrera Ivonne M. Shares for $1.08M were sold by Kloosterboer Jay L on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank owns 4,130 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 151,221 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Bbva Compass Natl Bank invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Moreover, Conning has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Private Harbour Investment Mngmt And Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 6,681 shares. 134,536 were accumulated by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Williams Jones & Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 968,356 shares. British Columbia Inv Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Oakworth Capital Inc holds 314 shares. Advsrs Asset Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Cornerstone holds 0.03% or 2,130 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Inc reported 2,285 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 217,766 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Fincl Grp Ut holds 15,210 shares. Perkins Coie Communications holds 2,200 shares. Raymond James Associates has 799,449 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Management owns 5,073 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.29% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 19,012 shares. Sunbelt accumulated 0.13% or 2,996 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc holds 37,823 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt reported 23,310 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Td Asset Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 987,016 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.14% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 76,185 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division reported 67,965 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mgmt invested 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Com has 16,948 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 87,017 shares to 55,182 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 42,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,545 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

