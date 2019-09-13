Farmers & Merchants Investments Maintains Holding in Metlife (MET); Diana Shipping (DSX) Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Lowered Position by $872,967

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 66.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 290,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 149,047 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493,000, down from 440,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.31M market cap company. It closed at $3.45 lastly. It is up 24.60% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 25, 2018; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$7,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for M/v Santa Barbara With Cargill; 30/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Salt Lake City With Cargill; 09/03/2018 Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso With Glencore; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING EXTENDS TIME CHARTER WITH CARGILL; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 8,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 167,637 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, up from 159,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 5.83M shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 21,312 shares to 146,061 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,864 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.14% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) LP holds 0.11% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 90,662 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 5,232 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 5,963 shares. Jolley Asset Management Lc invested in 2.94% or 92,064 shares. Sg Americas Limited holds 0.07% or 191,957 shares in its portfolio. Colony Gru Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 21,899 shares. Epoch Inv accumulated 1.54% or 6.89M shares. Deprince Race Zollo has 417,334 shares. Pennsylvania reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Princeton Strategies Gru Ltd Liability owns 57,721 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Company owns 15,785 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 858,596 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Foster And Motley has 32,677 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 295 shares.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Shipping Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shipping stocks bid down – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baltic Dry Index falls back – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Diana Shipping (DSX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diana Shipping commences self tender offer to purchase up to 2M shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.