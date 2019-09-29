Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) to pay $0.15 on Oct 20, 2019; Cool Holdings (AWSM) SI Decreased By 0.26%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMAO) is expected to pay $0.15 on Oct 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:FMAO) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc’s current price of $26.29 translates into 0.57% yield. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 8,027 shares traded. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) has declined 35.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FMAO News: 05/03/2018 Sen. Jon Tester: Tester Talks Farm Bill and Trade with Montana Farmers and Ranchers in Great Falls; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp: Progress on Year-Round E15 Could Help ND Farmers and Biofuel Producers, but Improper Refinery Waivers; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Jerry Moran: Sen. Moran Advocates for Kansas Farmers and Ranchers in White House Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Sen Environ Min: Barrasso Releases Draft Legislation to Protect Farmers & Ranchers from Federal Overregulation; 03/05/2018 – VP Graham Gifts 177 Of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp/OH; 05/04/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Warner & Kaine Statement on Threat President Trump’s Trade War Would Pose to Virginia Farmers & Families; 09/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: Improving Broadband Access for Missouri’s Farmers and Ranchers is Focus of Bipartisan McCaskill Push; 16/03/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Bncp Raises Dividend to 13c; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Collins: Collins, Heitkamp Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Support Young & Beginning Farmers and Ranchers; 03/05/2018 – U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance Unveils New Sustainability Officers Program
Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM) had a decrease of 0.26% in short interest. AWSM’s SI was 382,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.26% from 383,600 shares previously. With 291,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM)’s short sellers to cover AWSM’s short positions. The SI to Cool Holdings Inc’s float is 6.52%. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 288,538 shares traded or 57.70% up from the average. Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) has declined 51.05% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.05% the S&P500.
Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.88 million shares or 16.37% more from 1.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). 778 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. 36,200 are owned by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Company has invested 0% in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). Vanguard Inc stated it has 0% in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) for 161,917 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.39% in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) or 165,100 shares. 30,120 are held by Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Dimensional Fund L P invested in 23,490 shares. Citigroup accumulated 2,823 shares. 46 are held by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 125,456 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). Pnc Svcs Group Inc holds 0% in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) or 7,180 shares.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $291.98 million. The firm offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It has a 16.26 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles.
Since August 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $26,665 activity. $16,563 worth of stock was bought by Latta Marcia Sloan on Friday, August 30. The insider Eller Lars B bought $10,102.
More notable recent Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cool Holdings, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Simply Mac and Becomes the Largest Apple Premier Partner in the United States – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BYND, ENTA and PSO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Cool Holdings (AWSM) Announces Acquisition of Simply Mac from GameStop, Inc. (GME) – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “9 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.
Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company has market cap of $11.54 million. The firm sells its products under the verykool brand. It currently has negative earnings. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.