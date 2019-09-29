Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) to pay $0.15 on Oct 20, 2019; Cool Holdings (AWSM) SI Decreased By 0.26%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMAO) is expected to pay $0.15 on Oct 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:FMAO) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc’s current price of $26.29 translates into 0.57% yield. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 8,027 shares traded. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) has declined 35.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FMAO News: 05/03/2018 Sen. Jon Tester: Tester Talks Farm Bill and Trade with Montana Farmers and Ranchers in Great Falls; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp: Progress on Year-Round E15 Could Help ND Farmers and Biofuel Producers, but Improper Refinery Waivers; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Jerry Moran: Sen. Moran Advocates for Kansas Farmers and Ranchers in White House Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Sen Environ Min: Barrasso Releases Draft Legislation to Protect Farmers & Ranchers from Federal Overregulation; 03/05/2018 – VP Graham Gifts 177 Of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp/OH; 05/04/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Warner & Kaine Statement on Threat President Trump’s Trade War Would Pose to Virginia Farmers & Families; 09/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: Improving Broadband Access for Missouri’s Farmers and Ranchers is Focus of Bipartisan McCaskill Push; 16/03/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Bncp Raises Dividend to 13c; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Collins: Collins, Heitkamp Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Support Young & Beginning Farmers and Ranchers; 03/05/2018 – U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance Unveils New Sustainability Officers Program

Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM) had a decrease of 0.26% in short interest. AWSM’s SI was 382,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.26% from 383,600 shares previously. With 291,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM)’s short sellers to cover AWSM’s short positions. The SI to Cool Holdings Inc’s float is 6.52%. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 288,538 shares traded or 57.70% up from the average. Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) has declined 51.05% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.88 million shares or 16.37% more from 1.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). 778 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. 36,200 are owned by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Company has invested 0% in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). Vanguard Inc stated it has 0% in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) for 161,917 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.39% in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) or 165,100 shares. 30,120 are held by Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Dimensional Fund L P invested in 23,490 shares. Citigroup accumulated 2,823 shares. 46 are held by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 125,456 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO). Pnc Svcs Group Inc holds 0% in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) or 7,180 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $291.98 million. The firm offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It has a 16.26 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $26,665 activity. $16,563 worth of stock was bought by Latta Marcia Sloan on Friday, August 30. The insider Eller Lars B bought $10,102.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company has market cap of $11.54 million. The firm sells its products under the verykool brand. It currently has negative earnings. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina.