Farmers & Merchants Investments Holds Position in Coresite Reality (COR); Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Increased Its Position in Alaska Air Group (ALK) as Share Price Rose

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Coresite Reality Corp (COR) by 13254.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 14,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Coresite Reality Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.96. About 102,338 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 412.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 23,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,731 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 5,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 870,333 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York base; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP – EXPECT 2018 FULL YEAR IMPACT OF AGREEMENT REACHED WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS ON APRIL 3 TO BE ABOUT $30 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Up About 20%; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR ISSUES FINANCIAL RECASTS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Rev $1.83B; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle flight; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS AIR GROUP MARCH LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.5 POINTS TO 84.9 PERCENT – SEC FILING

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 1,627 shares to 65,886 shares, valued at $13.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,573 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 10,126 shares to 102,290 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 117,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,396 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (Call).

