Farmers & Merchants Investments Position in Lennox International (LII) Has Cut by $471,075; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Has Lifted Holding

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 12,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 95,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, up from 83,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 9.13M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (LII) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 1,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 18,821 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18M, down from 20,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $240.76. About 81,112 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.03 million for 16.77 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VTIP) by 7,536 shares to 95,633 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 48,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 1,405 shares to 3,971 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (BSV) by 10,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,039 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.