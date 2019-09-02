Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Lowered By $1.62 Million Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding; Capital Southwest (CSWC) Has 0.67 Sentiment

Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 18 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 27 sold and reduced their positions in Capital Southwest Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 7.45 million shares, down from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Capital Southwest Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 19 Increased: 8 New Position: 10.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) stake by 62.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 100,941 shares as Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 61,805 shares with $1.05M value, down from 162,746 last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc now has $4.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 1.12 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $47.72 million for 24.72 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Share Price Has Gained 15% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nuance Announces the Right to Convert its Convertible Debentures – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nuance Unveils Name and Brand Identity for its Automotive Spin-Off: Cerence Inc. – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-Off of Cerence Inc. – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 6,293 shares to 171,727 valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kraft Heinz Co stake by 64,989 shares and now owns 214,838 shares. Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 22.66 million shares. Canal Ins invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fmr Ltd Co has 2.28M shares. 7,931 were reported by Lazard Asset. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 16,617 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited has 2.25% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability Co has 1.56% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 95,584 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 51,387 shares. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 2,346 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 15.35 million shares. Fifth Third State Bank invested in 6,565 shares. Cap Global Invsts accumulated 5.47 million shares. Gmt Cap Corp owns 518,030 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Capital Southwest (CSWC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Capital Southwest Announces Financial Results for First Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 and Announces Total Dividends of $0.50 Per Share for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “10 BDCs to Buy for Big-Time Income – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Southwest Leads a Recapitalization of Driven, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.71M for 12.69 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development firm specializing in credit and private equity investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. The company has market cap of $391.61 million. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, gas and oil exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing. It has a 12.94 P/E ratio. In lower middle market, the firm typically invests in growth financing, bolt-on acquisitions, new platform acquisitions, refinancing, dividend recapitalizations, early-stage financing, sponsor-led buyouts, and management buyouts situations.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 7.02% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation for 1.41 million shares. Moab Capital Partners Llc owns 977,124 shares or 4.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 2.69% invested in the company for 1.50 million shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 0.61% in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 141,652 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $19,888 activity.