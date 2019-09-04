Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Lifted Position in Bb & T (BBT); As Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shares Declined, Holder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Trimmed Its Position by $836,640

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 18,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 26,335 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 44,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 915,852 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Bb & T Corporation (BBT) by 74.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 44,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 104,337 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 59,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Bb & T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 652,390 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,608 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc. 13,827 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd. Invesco Ltd reported 9.64M shares. Penn Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Whittier Tru Company holds 6,773 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 138,500 shares. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 32,513 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 203,924 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Forest Hill Limited Liability Com has 3.05% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 218,310 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 10,687 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 39,968 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory LP stated it has 653 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.05% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 2.91 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 86,684 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 8,541 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 26,826 shares to 66,728 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 141,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 9.13 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,617 shares to 165,573 shares, valued at $15.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 1,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,886 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).