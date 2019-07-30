Farmers & Merchants Investments Boosted Coresite Reality (COR) Position by $1.56 Million as Market Value Rose; As Waste Management (WM) Stock Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Lowered by $1.03 Million Its Holding

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 10,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 508,361 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.58M, down from 518,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $117.84. About 774,398 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Coresite Reality Corp (COR) by 13254.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 14,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Coresite Reality Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $104.56. About 199,887 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Axos Financial, Inc. Signs Agreement to Acquire COR Clearing LLC – Business Wire” on October 01, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CoreSite Announces Availability of Higher Bandwidth Hosted Connections for AWS Direct Connect – Business Wire” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On CoreSite Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:COR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CoreSite Supports Hybrid Network Connections to Google Cloud – Business Wire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 925 shares to 11,360 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 87,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,182 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Management owns 50,078 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 7,166 shares. Assets Management Limited Liability invested 0.52% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Charter Trust reported 15,317 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Garrison Asset Llc holds 3,420 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) or 18 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Private Advisor Grp owns 5,654 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 8,480 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 26,359 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs holds 0.05% or 53,522 shares. Copper Rock Cap Prns Limited Liability Company owns 107,375 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 146 were accumulated by Fred Alger Management. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested in 9,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 77,456 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Kessler Investment Limited Company invested in 1.18% or 11,360 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn reported 2,045 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service Inc invested in 0.08% or 1,734 shares. D E Shaw Inc has 583,024 shares. Vestor Cap Llc has 29,853 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 55,621 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc, California-based fund reported 257,771 shares. Ifrah Finance Inc owns 5,822 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.02% or 2,657 shares. Aqr Cap Lc stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Axa invested in 0.22% or 539,600 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.61M for 25.84 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4,994 shares to 12,945 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waste Management Inc (WM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Waste Management Scoops Up 5% Revenue Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.