Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $602,082 as Shares Rose; As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Raised Its Holding

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 7.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 5,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.02M, down from 310,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 18.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 5,015 shares to 12,121 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Reality Corp (NYSE:COR).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Ways to Buy Nvidia Stock on Competition Worries – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Survey Doesn’t Bode Well for Slack – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fin Corp owns 4.49M shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Freestone Cap Holding Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schulhoff & stated it has 0.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aspiriant Ltd has 50,914 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Noesis Mangement accumulated 0% or 12,839 shares. Lockheed Martin Management stated it has 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 9,746 shares. Howland Capital Management Llc has 484,816 shares. Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 6,665 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 11.97M shares. Citizens & Northern holds 2.91% or 44,225 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 75,181 shares. Oz Ltd Partnership has invested 1.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gw Henssler Assoc Limited stated it has 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 2.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 93,633 shares. Family Firm accumulated 3,861 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Tru has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 170,510 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 42,201 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,859 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va owns 1.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 105,959 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 2.32% or 478,494 shares in its portfolio. Grimes reported 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meyer Handelman has invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,989 shares. Pictet Asset holds 0.28% or 1.14M shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northstar Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.63% stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: Wait For A Pullback To $125 – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.