Farmers & Merchants Investments Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose; As Ppl (PPL) Share Price Declined, Energy Income Partners Has Raised by $16.57 Million Its Holding

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 8,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 165,573 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08M, down from 174,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $107.39. About 1.96M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 534,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.02M, up from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 1.34 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Medtronic (MDT), Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan Announce Outcomes-Based Agreement to Increase & Improve Critical Diabetes Care – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Medtronic Analysts Applaud Q1 Beat-And-Raise – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb & T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 44,384 shares to 104,337 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 1.42M shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $88.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,732 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

