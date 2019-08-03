Farmers & Merchants Investments Stake in Nucor (NUE) Has Lifted by $406,464; As Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Declined, Monroe Bank & Trust Decreased Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 7,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 90,410 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 83,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 1.72M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Encouraged by Recent Actions by Trump Administration on Steel Imports; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO: CONFIDENT THERE WON’T BE STEEL SHORTAGE IN U.S; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 256,016 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.40 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 376,204 shares to 566,551 shares, valued at $61.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $200,567 activity.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) & Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Arizona Healthcare and Omnicell Formalize Long-Term Partnership to Digitize, Automate Medication Management Processes – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where Will AK Steel Be in 1 Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Nucor (NUE) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 20,682 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $68.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,360 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).