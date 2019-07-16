Farmers & Merchants Investments Boosted Stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) as Market Value Rose; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Lowered Position

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 32.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 91,597 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59 million, down from 134,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $215.28. About 4.29M shares traded or 83.74% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 14/03/2018 – The Bet That Undid Lloyd Blankfein At Goldman Sachs — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital Partners Agree to Sell Hearthside Food Solutions to an Investor Group Led by Charlesbank and Partners Group; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES OPPORTUNITIES IN CAPITAL MARKETS AS CLIENT DEMAND FOR BALANCE SHEET HAS REBOUNDED -CFO; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sells In-House Cybersecurity Software to Tech Company; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: NEW PRODUCTS COULD BE RETIREMENT AND REVOLVING CREDIT; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs projects that rising costs to fund the deficit will force the government to borrow more which will push up interest rates; 29/05/2018 – RED ELECTRICA REE.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 23/05/2018 – Booking Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 4

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 6,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,727 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57 million, up from 165,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 4.59M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bp Pcl holds 35,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.22% or 113,896 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,210 shares stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Company reported 0.8% stake. Macquarie Limited invested in 76,384 shares. Odey Asset Management Group Limited stated it has 55,787 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Investments Limited invested in 0.04% or 25,027 shares. Legal General Group Public reported 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Park Circle holds 17,100 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Birinyi holds 1.76% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 21,443 shares. 14,410 were reported by Cibc Markets Inc. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has 37,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Westover Capital Advisors Lc reported 2.14% stake.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Deliver Solid Bank Earnings – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Earnings Season â€˜Kicks Offâ€™ in Earnest This Week – Live Trading News” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Innovations Ltd Liability reported 7,119 shares. Peoples Fincl accumulated 21,319 shares or 0.54% of the stock. 69,553 were reported by Covington Investment Advsr. Salem Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 63,153 shares. Ameriprise owns 0.39% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 16.83M shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.03% or 6,684 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation has 300,839 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 182,901 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 90,800 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.24% or 907,249 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 17,609 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp reported 28,985 shares stake. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.7% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Duff Phelps Inv Communication stated it has 15,457 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40 million on Wednesday, February 13.