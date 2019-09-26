Farmers & Merchants Investments Boosted Its Home Depot (HD) Holding; As Brunswick (BC) Market Valuation Declined, Van Berkom & Associates Upped Its Holding by $45.46 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 4344.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.43 million, up from 23,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 774,989 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 5,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 38,957 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10M, up from 33,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $228.1. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “NYSE American Notifies General Moly About Low Share Price Continued Listing Deficiency – Junior Mining Network” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “DPW Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brunswick Establishes Aluminum Boat Group NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Brunswick Corp (BC) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “3 Recreation Companies With High Financial Strength – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Lc has 2,049 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 427 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 111,730 shares. Globeflex Cap LP holds 2,756 shares. 383 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Prudential Finance holds 0.04% or 557,159 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 33,455 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,954 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 62 shares. 10,199 were accumulated by Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.01% or 667,478 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 956,328 shares. New York-based Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0.04% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 374,552 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $54.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 37,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,658 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 38,432 shares to 437,113 shares, valued at $20.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Intermediate Govt/Credit Bond Etf (GVI) by 31,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,029 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Spinnaker Tru has 0.67% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 32,279 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Company has 1.58% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 20,393 were accumulated by Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Co. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al stated it has 171,139 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 7.16 million shares. New Jersey-based Hamel has invested 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Verity & Verity holds 0.06% or 1,390 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Co has 60,997 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Communications owns 44,700 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates owns 90,424 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 71,419 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. 6,964 are held by Eos Mgmt Limited Partnership. Taurus Asset Limited reported 49,016 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.82% or 845,941 shares.