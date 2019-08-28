Farmers & Merchants Investments Maintains Position in Pfizer (PFE); As Blackrock Cmn (BLK) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Jbf Capital Cut Its Holding by $3.84 Million

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 9,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 220,540 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, up from 211,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 19.66 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (BLK) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, down from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $413.4. About 479,326 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – BlackRock, Soros may invest in Deutsche’s asset management IPO; 05/04/2018 – BLACKROCK OFFERS INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS FIVE GUN-FREE STRATEGIES; 09/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Rieder Says Jobs Report Good for Risk Assets on Wages (Video); 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK – IN QTR, ALSO SAW MANY CLIENTS ADAPTING TO TAX LAW BY SEEKING LIQUIDITY TO FUND FUTURE CAPITAL INVESTMENT OR MORE AGGRESSIVE SHARE REPURCHASES; 29/05/2018 – SAPERSTEIN SAYS MS IS USING BLACKROCK’S ALADDIN FOR WEALTH UNIT; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock, Inc. and Kyriba Announce a Strategic Partnership to Help Optimize Liquidity Performance; 08/03/2018 – MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 20/03/2018 – Fink tank BlackRock’s computer-powered investing […]; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Statement re Privacy Policy

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 1,627 shares to 65,886 shares, valued at $13.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,687 shares, and cut its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).

