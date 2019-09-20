Farmers & Merchants Investments Increases Position in Amphenol Cl A (APH); As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose, Csat Investment Advisory LP Lifted Its Position

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 389.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 28,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 35,602 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 42.12 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities – Tuesday, May 1,; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 08/03/2018 – SEC SAYS SETTLED CHARGES WITH MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF CHINA-BASED ISSUER -STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Fall 14% This Year, BofA Leads; 29/03/2018 – FX Week: Mauricio Sada-Paz, head of electronic Ficc and global head of e-FX sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch has resig…; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 07/03/2018 – Healthineers IPO books covered on full deal size -bookrunner; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, BofA Leads

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 35,466 shares as the company's stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 115,601 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09M, up from 80,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $94.24. About 872,579 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 38,432 shares to 437,113 shares, valued at $20.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,923 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $283.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 11,585 shares to 12,738 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,447 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).