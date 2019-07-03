Farmers & Merchants Investments Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Decreased by $2.37 Million; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Cordasco Financial Network Decreased Its Stake

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $231.4. About 556,047 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 29,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,086 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, down from 108,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 7.20M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,758 shares to 33,380 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 26,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 8.48 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt owns 321,126 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Brown Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,987 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Investment Grp holds 0.53% or 22,690 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Savings Bank invested in 0.26% or 64,595 shares. Pura Vida Invs Ltd Company has invested 1.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability holds 55,491 shares. Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gideon Capital reported 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gradient Investments Llc has 0.5% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 13,824 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 39,715 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Oh holds 28,996 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. 186,890 are held by Sei Invs Com. 24,322 were accumulated by Argi Inv Serv Limited Liability Company.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $474.07 million for 27.03 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2,800 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 2,339 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gam Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 5,646 shares. Hl Fin Serv Ltd has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 28,936 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank invested in 0.06% or 3,456 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated accumulated 344 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associate holds 3,703 shares. First Personal accumulated 0.03% or 482 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% stake. Sabal Trust has 0.07% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Colony Gp Ltd Company owns 2,240 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Il reported 9,810 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 16,425 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio.

