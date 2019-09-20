Farmers & Merchants Investments Increases Stake in Aptargroup (ATR); Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Destination Wealth Management Has Decreased Position by $14.79 Million as Valuation Declined

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 49,356 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, up from 39,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $117.85. About 303,399 shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 66.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 205,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 103,610 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54M, down from 309,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 5.41M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,658 shares to 8,186 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,923 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,953 shares to 143,153 shares, valued at $30.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 16,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76M was made by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $2.02 million worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.86 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.