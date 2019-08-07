Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Increased By $1.35 Million Its Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding; 3 Analysts Bullish Natera, Inc. (NTRA)

Among 3 analysts covering Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Natera had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Canaccord Genuity. See Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) stake by 887.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc acquired 26,567 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 29,561 shares with $1.53M value, up from 2,994 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc now has $38.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 4.46M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED FOR SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT 30 FROM ATLANTA TO LONDON LANDED WITHOUT INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – DAL: CANCELS ABOUT 150 REGIONAL FLIGHTS FOR SATURDAY; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NYTDC LOANED PROCEEDS FROM 2018 BONDS TO DELTA AIR LINES TO FINANCE A PORTION OF COSTS OF A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

The stock increased 3.04% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 330,153 shares traded. Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has risen 22.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.47% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRA News: 13/03/2018 – NATERA INC – SEES 2018 NET CASH BURN TO BE $40 MLN TO $60 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Natera Appoints Paul R. Billings, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Natera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRA); 05/03/2018 Natera’s Genetic Tests Now Fully Integrated into Yale New Haven Health’s Epic EMR System; 02/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Natera Ovarian Cancer Detection Assay; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 13/03/2018 – Natera Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$272M; 10/04/2018 – Natera To Present New Data at ACMG Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QlAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 13/03/2018 – Natera 4Q Loss/Shr 87c

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) stake by 1,627 shares to 65,886 valued at $13.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 4,067 shares and now owns 14,844 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity. $265.23 million worth of stock was bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC on Wednesday, March 6. West W Gilbert sold $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Friday, February 8.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Buckingham Research.