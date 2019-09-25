Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $1.04 Million; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Among 2 analysts covering Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dycom Industries has $6100 highest and $5400 lowest target. $59.33’s average target is 20.86% above currents $49.09 stock price. Dycom Industries had 4 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6100 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 29 by B. Riley & Co. See Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) latest ratings:

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 7,846 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 297,599 shares with $39.87 million value, down from 305,445 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The firm offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It has a 25.92 P/E ratio. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators.

The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 301,371 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15