Farmers & Merchants Investments Trimmed Abbvie (ABBV) Holding By $2.37 Million; 0 Analysts Covering Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 27.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 29,570 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 79,086 shares with $6.37M value, down from 108,656 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $95.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE

Among 2 analysts covering Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gold Fields has $4 highest and $4 lowest target. $4’s average target is -25.79% below currents $5.39 stock price. Gold Fields had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 21. See Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $4 Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $4.1 New Target: $4 Downgrade

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 7.90 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 30/05/2018 – Gold Fields to set aside acquisitions, sees industry costs rising-CEO; 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS’ AUDITOR FOR 2017 FY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WAS KPMG; 29/03/2018 – South Africa’s Gold Fields to form Ghana joint venture with Canada’s Asanko; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Pay Up To $185M for Interest in Asanko Mine; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS – SUBSIDIARY HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE A 50% STAKE IN AGG’S 90% INTEREST IN ASANKO GOLD MINE, ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES AND EXPLORATION RIGHTS IN GHANA ( AGM); 22/03/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND IS PAID; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Enters Joint Venture With Asanko Gold; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Buy 50% in Asanko Gold’s 90% Interest in Asanko Gold Mine; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Lowered Production Concerns South Deep Project; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited: March 2018 Operating Update

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company has market cap of $4.31 billion. It engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It has a 53.37 P/E ratio. The firm holds interests in eight operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as mineral reserves of approximately 48 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 101 million ounces.

More notable recent Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Asanko Gold Outlines H2 2019 Exploration Program Toronto Stock Exchange:AKG – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Stocks Hitting New Highs Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Asanko Gold Reports Q2 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Uncertainty is Good for Gold – Live Trading News” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Brokerage Boosts Gold Stock Price Targets After Recent Rise – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) stake by 26,567 shares to 29,561 valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) stake by 7,008 shares and now owns 90,410 shares. Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 30.89% above currents $64.43 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood And Palmer owns 2,500 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2.87% or 36,404 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 359,325 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com holds 23,377 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. California-based Endurant Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.69% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 59,175 were accumulated by Garland Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Dodge And Cox holds 31,292 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rbo And Limited Co has invested 2.73% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). New York-based Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). L S Advisors Incorporated stated it has 25,610 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Ltd reported 528,358 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 6.92M shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Coho Limited invested in 0% or 2,530 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated owns 98,953 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Shares for $3.62 million were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.